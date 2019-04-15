Airtel partners Cisco to provide connectivity solutions to enterprise business segment

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Monday entered into a partnership with network gear maker Cisco to jointly offer networking and connectivity solutions to enterprise and small and medium business customers in India. "Digital India has opened up a huge residual opportunity to help businesses in their digital transformation journey and achieve the next level of growth. We look forward to working closely with Cisco to bring best-in-class digitisation and collaboration solutions to customers and consolidate Airtel's leadership position in the Indian B2B segment," Airtel Business CEO Ajay Chitkara said in statement. As part of the partnership, Airtel will offer managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services in collaboration with Cisco and web conferencing platform Cisco-Webex. Airtel Business caters to over 1,000 global enterprises, 2,000 large and 500,000 medium and small businesses across India. PTI PRS RVKRVK