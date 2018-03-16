scorecardresearch
Airtel rolls out offers for Samsung S9, S9+

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Telecom major Airtel today said it will offer budget-friendly down payment options and bundled monthly plans to prospective buyers of Samsungs latest flagship smartphones -- Galaxy S9 and S9+.

These flagship devices, unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month, will be available in India from today. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are priced at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively for 64GB variants.

The 256GB variant of S9 is available for Rs 65,900, while that of S9+ will retail for Rs 72,900.

Airtel said customers can get the devices by paying a down payment of Rs 9,900-17,900 (depending on the model), followed by EMI of Rs 2,499-2,799 for 24 months.

"The monthly installments have a built-in postpaid plan with 80 GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling, and subscription to content," Airtel said in a statement.

Customers can buy the device through Airtels website and it will get delivered to the customers doorstep. PTI SR MR MR

