Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain up to 10 pc after TDSAT rejects predatory pricing rules

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Shares of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Friday surged up to 10 per cent a day after the telecom tribunal TDSAT struck down Trai's new rules on predatory pricing saying they lacked required transparency. Shares of Bharti Airtel increased 9.97 per cent to Rs 332.9, while Vodafone Idea gained 8.02 per cent to Rs 37.7 on the BSE, during intra-day trade. Similar movement was seen on the NSE, wherein Bharti Airtel climbed 9.99 per cent to Rs 333.4, and Vodafone Idea advanced 8.02 per cent to Rs 37.7. On Thursday, the telecom tribunal set aside sectoral regulator Trai's new norms on predatory pricing for lack of transparency in the guidelines over determining market share and rates of services. The order provides much-needed relief to operators such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea who had alleged that the rules were tailored for a new entrant. PTI SRS SP SHW ANSANS