Airtel, Zoom join hands for unified communications solution for businesses

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has collaborated with Zoom Video Communications to launch unified communications solution for businesses. The collaboration aims to offer businesses "enhanced agility with ability to connect employees over video, audio and web over range of devices from any location across the world", Airtel said in a statement. "Bharti Airtel has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a modern enterprise video-first unified communications service, to launch India's first high-quality unified communications service offering, an integrated and secure platform for high-definition (HD) audio, video and web conferencing," it said.