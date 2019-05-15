AISA condemns warning letters sent by St Stephen's College to three teachers

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The AISA Wednesday expressed solidarity with the teachers of DU's St Stephen's College who were issued warning letters by the administration for objecting to the inclusion of a member of institution's Supreme Council in the interview panel for selection of students. The left-wing student organisation said it was an attempt by the church to intervene in academic matters of the colleges. "AISA stands for the minority status of institutes across the country, from Jamia Milia Islamia to St Stephen's to Khalsa Colleges. However, the intervention by the religious bodies in academic processes is condemnable," it said. "AISA stands with the students and teachers of St Stephen's college resisting this move by the church," it added. Rasal Singh, a member of the varsity's Academic Council, said the statutory bodies of the college should only be involved in the admission process. "DU and its colleges won't be run by a Pope sitting in Europe. There are statutory bodies in the college that will run the college. This step by St Stephen's is a move to bring in privatisation and will be opposed," Singh said. The Supreme Council is a subset of six members of the Governing Body (Managing Committee) and comprises all members of the Church of North India. According to the college constitution, the Supreme Council of the college shall have the control of the religious and moral instruction of students of the college and of all matters affecting its religious character as a Christian college of the Church of North India. The three members -- Nandita Narain, N P Ashley and Abhishek Singh -- condemned the "illegal and unacademic decision taken by the Principal", that "could compromise the academic integrity of our admissions process" while demanding its withdrawal. PTI SLB SNESNE