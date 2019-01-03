AITUC condemns govt move to amend Trade Union Act

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) All India Trade Union Congress Thursday said the government has proposed amendment to Trade Union Act with "malafide intentions and to interfere with independent functioning of trade unions in the country".The Cabinet Wednesday approved amendment to the Trade Unions Act, 1926 to make provisions over recognition of trade unions.The present Act provides for only registration of trade unions. Currently, there is no provision for recognition of unions in the Act."The government has malafide intentions to meddle with the laid down procedures for recognition of trade unions at state and central level. Through this amendment they actually want rights of government in the state and central level to interfere into the independent functioning of the trade unions."It (the bill) is regressive and would take us to British era position. We fought during British rule in India to get Trade Union Act 1926 and later on, improvements in that. But, this government is camouflaging and actually wanting to promote their tout and pocket unions by dismantling the laid down procedures," an All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) statement said.According to the statement, the clause they (government) are amending deals with enterprise level unions. And trade unions at that level are already using it. Recognition at state and central level is not at all part of the procedure for state and national recognition. To say that they will ensure true representation is actually to promote tout unions.Again to say that it (the move) is to check arbitrary nominations is actually to deny the representations to unions who question government policies, AITUC noted. Talking of reduction of litigation and industrial unrest is to actually stifle the collective bargaining. The government decision is against the stated positions of Indian Constitution and the BJP-led NDA government, the union said.It also said that ten central trade unions are going on nationwide strike on January 8 and 9 on 12 point charter of demands, which includes opposition to anti-worker, anti trade unions changes in labour laws. PTI KKS BAL