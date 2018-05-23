AITUC condemns police attack on protesters at Sterlite Project in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said today that it condemns attempt to brutally suppress resistance to Vedanta Sterlite Project in which 11 people have died in police firing.

"The AITUC condemns this brutal attack on peaceful people protesting a polluting factory in their midst and calls on them to unite to throw out this regime with its blatant pro-corporate policies," an AITUC statement said.

A large gathering of unarmed common people were lathi-charged and then fired upon by the police in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, killing 11 people and injuring many, some of whom are critical.

It was the 100th day of an on-going protest against the plans of Vedanta Sterlite plant to expand its capacity, because of the pollution it was already causing, the union said.

AITUC said this news and the footage of a policeman in mufti, firing from atop a police van has leaked out in spite of the clamp down on news casting by the DGP of the local area.

Further gory details only show the brutality of the police action for ?ease of doing business?, which the present Modi Government has promised all and sundry, who wish to plunder India?s resources in the name of doing business, it said.

A protest was held on Tuesday at Tuticorin, about 600 km from capital city of Chennai, seeking permanent closure of Vedanta groups Sterlite Copper plant over alleged pollution issues.

Eight men and two women were killed, besides dozens of men and women including police personnel being injured in the incident. One more person was killed in police firing today. PTI KKS SA SA