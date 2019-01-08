Ajay Chautala escapes unhurt in road mishap

Jind (Har), Jan 8 (PTI) Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) patron Ajay Singh Chautala had a fortunate escape on Tuesday after his car's rear tyre came off and the vehicle jumped onto a divider here, a party spokesman said. Ajay Chautala and JJP's state unit chief Nishan Singh were on their way to Jind from Narwana when the mishap took place, he said. The car, which was moving at a slow speed, jumped onto a divider after its rear tyre came off, the spokesman said, adding that no one was injured in the mishap. The JJP was formed last month after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) following a bitter power struggle between Ajay Chautala and Abhay Singh Chautala. PTI SUN SNESNE