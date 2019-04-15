Ajay Chautala out on 21-day furlough; to campaign for JJP in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) Former MP Ajay Chautala, who came out on a three-week furlough from Tihar jail Monday, will be campaigning for Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidates in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls. The Jannayak Janata Party was launched by Ajay Chautala's elder son Dushyant Chautala after the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) split last year. The JJP will be holding a meeting of its core committee on Tuesday and will deliberate on prospective candidates for the general elections. The candidates are likely to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday, a party spokesperson said.The Jannayak Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had recently forged an alliance and announced to jointly contest the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. The JJP will contest from seven seats, while AAP has been given three seats.Ajay Chautala, elder son of former chief minister and INLD president Om Prakash Chautala, is serving jail sentence in connection with a teachers recruitment scam.Ajay will be campaigning for JJP candidates in a day or two, the spokesperson said, adding no conditions had been put with the furlough which meant that he was free to campaign.Ajay Chautala praised AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's "Delhi model of governance".He said Kejriwal has done a lot to better the condition of schools and hospitals in the national capital.Replying to a question, the former MP said his son Dushyant Chautala, who is Hisar MP, has built an image for himself on the basis of the work done by the latter. "During five years, the image which Dushyant has built, it is on the basis of his work. He has delivered and its results will be evident in this election," he said. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dushyant defeated former chief minister late Bhajan Lal's son Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was a candidate of Haryana Janhit Congress backed by the BJP. PTI SUN SRY