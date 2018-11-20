Ajay Chautala's party to contest assembly, LS polls next year

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautalas elder son Ajay Chautala Tuesday said his new party will contest next years assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls from all 10 seats in the state. Ajay Chautala new party is being launched next month following a split Saturday in the Indian National Lok Dal, a result of the power struggle between him and his younger brother Abhay Chautala. He said the name of the new party will include `Jan Nayak', an apparent reference to the Chautala brothers grandfather and former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. Its time to follow the path shown by Chaudhary Devi Lal, Ajay Chautala, who was recently expelled from the INLD, said. Ajay Chautala, who is undergoing a 10-year jail term with father Om Prakash Chautala since 2013 in a teachers' recruitment scam, said the new party will hold a rally in Jind on December 9. We will contest on all Lok Sabha seats (from Haryana) as well as the next state assembly elections, he told reporters at his Delhi home, hours before his two-week parole ended. He said the new outfit was also likely to contest the bypoll for the Jind assembly seat, which fell vacant in August when INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha died. Meanwhile, former minister and senior INLD leader from Mewat, Mohammed Illyas, resigned from the INLD on Tuesday to express solidarity with the ousted leader. In Rohtak, some Ajay Chautala supporters also brought down the INLD flag from the party office and removed the name plate of district unit chief Satish Nandal. At a meeting in Jind last week, Ajay Chautala had said, "I hand over the INLD and the spectacles (party symbol) to my younger brother as a gift. Over recent weeks, the feud saw the expulsion of Ajay Chautala and his sons, Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala, from the Haryana-based party headed by Om Prakash Chautala. The two young leaders were shunted out after their slogan-shouting supporters allegedly targeted Abhay Chautala at an INLD rally in Gohana last month. The Abhay Chautala camp had claimed that the younger brother had offered to hand over the Leader of Opposition post in Haryana Assembly to Ajay Chautalas MLA wife Naina Devi and make his son Dushyant Chautala the INLDs chief ministerial candidate. Neither Naina demanded that she be given such a post nor has Dushyant made any such claim, the elder brother said. Dushyant has always maintained that he will contest the parliamentary elections, he added. On the Jind meeting, he said, We had called a meeting which turned into a rally. We thank all those who overwhelmingly supported us. Asked if Dushyant Chautala will be given the main responsibility of the new outfit, he said, We all will all sit together and decide. Ajay Chautala said he will brief INLD president Om Prakash Chautala, also lodged in Tihar jail, about the recent developments. Chautala said he will also give the patriarch a list of INLD office bearers who have resigned after coming out in his support. Asked what he had to say to those still in the INLD, he said, What is left in the party now. He added it was now Abhay Chautalas responsibility to run it. Meanwhile, Abhay Chautala told reporters that his elder brother was blinded by his love for his sons. One day they will have to apologise before (Om Prakash) Chautala saheb and admit that they made a big mistake, he said in Srisa, referring to alleged hooliganism at the INLD rally by supporters of his two nephews. On the reported resignations, the younger Chautala said, No office bearer has resigned. People who have already been thrown out of the party are being paraded by them. PTI SUN ASHASH