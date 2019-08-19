Ajay Devgn's next 'Maidaan' based on football

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Monday announced his next film based on the golden years of Indian football.The actor shared the first poster of the film on Twitter. Titled "Maidaan", the movie will be directed by Amit Ravinder Nath Sharma of "Badhaai Ho!" fame. It will feature south star Keerthy Suresh opposite Devgn. Saiwyn Quadros will write the screenplay, while Ritesh Shah will pen the dialogues. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Kapoor will also serve as the producer along with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. PTI SHD RDSRDS