Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' to release on January 10

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", featuring Ajay Devgn in the title role, will hit cinema houses on January 10, 2020, the makers announced Sunday. The film was earlier scheduled for a December release this year. The period drama will see Devgn play the role of Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare in Chhatrapati Shivaji's army.The movie showcases the life of the unsung warrior in Indian history, who fought for his people, his soil and his king. Directed by Om Raut, the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. The film is produced by Devgn's ADFL and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. PTI KKP RDSRDS

