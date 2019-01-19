Ajay, Kajol urge people to recycle, reuse plastic

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol on Saturday urged people to recycle and reuse plastic. The duo inaugurated the on-ground leg of 'Start A Little Good' campaign and launched 'Plastic Banega Fantastic' drive at Mahim creek here. "My heart breaks to see how plastic is littered on beaches, streets, etc. I believe in doing good for a better tomorrow. Though there is a change but the fact is things are getting worse. It's been said that by 2050 we will have more plastic than fish in our sea and we need to do something about it. "It is about segregating plastic. It is a small thing. If we do it then plastic will be recycled and reused," Kajol told reporters here at the event. Ajay part said everyone needs to do their bit for a better future. "We have to act responsibly. If we speak about it some people might listen to it and some might change their thinking and act upon it as well," he said.The initiative 'Plastic Banega Fantastic' by Hindustan Unilever marks the beginning of four month activation in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. PTI KKP SHDSHD