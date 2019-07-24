Ajay Kumar Bhalla to be next union home secy

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday was appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry and he will take over as the new Union Home Secretary succeeding Rajiv Gauba when he retires on August 31.According to an official order, Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will join the MHA with immediate effect and continue to function as OSD till Gauba retires for smooth transition of the charges.Bhalla will have a fixed two-year tenure as union home secretary till August 2021.The government also appointed Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, as the new Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs succeeding S C Garg, who will be the new Power Secretary. PTI ACB ABS ZMN