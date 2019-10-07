Ajay Kumar Lallu replaces Raj Babbar as Cong UP chief

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Congress on Monday night appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as president of its Uttar Pradesh unit, replacing Raj Babbar, party sources said.Ajay is the Congress Legislature Party leader in Uttar Pradesh and is a two-time MLA from Tamkuhi Raj constituency.He is considered close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is the party's General Secretary (Incharge, Uttar Pradesh East). PTI SKC DSP TIRTIR

