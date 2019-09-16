scorecardresearch
Ajay Kumar Singh is new Press Secretary to President Kovind

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The government on Monday appointed Ajay Kumar Singh as the Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, an official order said.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointment of Singh as Press Secretary to the President on contract basis initially for a period of one year or until further orders, said an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).Singh succeeds Ashok Malik whose term ended in July. PTI CPS TIRTIR

