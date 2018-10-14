Ajay Tamta inaugurates 46th edition of IHGF-Delhi Fair Autumn-2018

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta Sunday inaugurated the 46th edition of IHGF Delhi Fair -- one of Asia's largest gifts and handicrafts fair.The Fair has played a vital role in increasing exports of handicrafts from the country, Tamta was quoted as saying in an official statement.He added that overseas buyers find the event as the most effective sourcing medium for their requirements, while it is an effective marketing medium for the Indian exporting community as well.The event will see participation by over 3,200 exhibitors and overseas buyers from over 110 countries are expected to be part of the fair.Urging exporters to take care of the artisans and craftsmen, Tamta said a portal is being created to provide more assistance to artisans for healthcare and education of their children.He also urged the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) and exporters to gear up for Ambiente 2019 to be held in Frankfurt, Germany, in which India is a partner country.The fair will showcase an extensive range of handcrafted products like home textiles, furnishings, carpets, decoratives, tableware and furniture among other items. The event will continue till October 18. PTI SR SR BALBAL