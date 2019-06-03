scorecardresearch
Ajit Doval reappointed NSA, elevated to Cabinet Minister rank

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Ajit Doval was Monday appointed as the National Security Adviser (NSA) for a second consecutive term and elevated to the rank of Union Cabinet Minister, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment with effect from May 31, 2019, it said. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister. "During the term of his office, he will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister," the order said. Doval was appointed as the NSA in May 2014 in the rank of Minister of State. PTI AKV AKV SMNSMN

