Ajit Pawar can be arrested anytime in irrigation scam: Danve

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar can be arrested "anytime" in the alleged irrigation scam, state BJP president Raosaheb Danve has said. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), however, said Pawar had no role in the alleged scam and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to vitiate the political atmosphere ahead of elections. Pawar was among NCP ministers who were in-charge of the irrigation department at different times between 1999 and 2014 when the Congress and the NCP were part of the coalition government in the state. The scam, pegged at Rs 72,000 crore, relates to alleged corruption and irregularities in approval and execution of various irrigation projects in the state during the Congress-NCP rule. It was probed by the ACB. "Police have reached the door steps of Ajit Pawar in the irrigation scam. Therefore, his condition is such that there is a sword hanging on his head and he can be arrested anytime," Danve said. He was addressing a gathering in industrial town of Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune Saturday evening in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. When contacted, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde of the NCP said the matter is being investigated since the last four years and it has been proved that Pawar had no role to play in the issue. "This is an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere since elections are approaching. Those who have had relations with the accused in naptha racket (related to fuel adulteration) and who used power take benefits of government schools should not teach us but look at themselves," Munde said. PTI MM RSY RHL