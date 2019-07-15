Ajith's 'Nerkonda Paarvai' to release on August 8

Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) South superstar Ajith Kumar's much-awaited Tamil film "Nerkonda Paarvai" will hit the theatres on August 8.Producer of the film, Boney Kapoor, made the announcement on Twitter."'NerKonda Paarvai' will release worldwide on August 8," Kapoor tweeted alongside a new poster of the film featuring Ajith. The movie is an official remake of 2016's critically-acclaimed Hindi film "Pink". Ajit will be playing the part essayed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the original. The movie also features Vidya Balan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang and Shraddha Srinath in the pivotal roles. PTI SHDSHD