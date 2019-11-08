AJKPC urges LG to enhance honorarium of panchs, sarpanchs

Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) has urged Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu to enhance the honorarium of elected panchs and sarpanchs of the Union Territory. It also demanded clearance of pending dues worth Rs 700 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). "We serve an ultimatum the L-G to increase the honorarium of elected panchs and sarpanchs till November 25," AJKPC president Anil Sharma said on Thursday. Sharma said the conduct of the block development council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir was a "historic decision" but panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) will be fully empowered when the elected members get the "required attention". He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the successful conduct of the BDC polls. Sharma demanded constituting of district development planning boards. "People in the UT will not get fully empowered unless planning boards are constituted as it holds a great significance for panchayati raj institutions," he said. PTI AB HDA AQS