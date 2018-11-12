AJL moves HC challenging Centre's order ending National Herald building lease

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald newspaper, Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's order ending its 56-year-old lease and asking it to vacate the premises in the press enclave at ITO here.The plea, challenging the October 30 order of the Urban Development Ministry ending the lease and asking it to vacate the premises by November 15, is scheduled to come up for hearing Tuesday before Justice Sunil Gaur.The plea alleged that the Land and Development Office's order was "illegal, unconstitutional, arbitrary, tainted with malafide and without authority and jurisdiction".The petition, filed through advocates Sunil Fernandes and Priyansha Indra Sharma, said that the Centre has warned them of action under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, if they failed to vacate the premises.One of the grounds mentioned in the L&DO order is that no press has been functioning in the premises for last at least 10 years and that it is being used only for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed.This allegation has been refuted by AJL in the petition. PTI SKV HMP RKS SA