Ajmer dargah priests to Pak: Don't charge any fee from Kartarpur pilgrims

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) The khadim (priest) community of the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Tuesday asked Pakistan to reconsider its decision of charging USD 20 fee from each pilgrim visiting the Sikh shrine of Kartarpur Sahib. Objecting to the demand, they also stressed that the dargah had been receiving pilgrims from Pakistan during annual Urs and hosting them for free. Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan should understand that India never charged any fee from pilgrims from their country, said Syed Afshan Chishty, gaddi nashin of the dargah. He said, "By charging fee from every pilgrim, Pakistan has diluted the entire goodwill gesture. I urge the prime minister to roll back the decision." Echoing similar concerns, the dargah committee, a body under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has also slammed Pakistan for refusing to take back the decision. "By now Pakistan should have dropped the fee provision. As the CEO of the dargah, I always aim at providing facilities to the pilgrims. Money is never our concern," said Shakil Ahmed, nazim of the committee.