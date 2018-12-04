Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur acquitted by HC in connection with death of her daughter

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur was on Tuesday acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the case of forcible abortion and abduction of her daughter, who had died under mysterious circumstances in April 2000. A division bench of justices A B Chaudhari and Kuldip Singh also acquitted three other accused, setting aside the 2012 verdict of Patiala CBI Special court which had sentenced them and Kaur to five years imprisonment in the case."The court acquitted Bibi Jagir Kaur and three others accused in this case, said defence counsel Vinod Ghai on Tuesday.The high court also dismissed the appeal of the CBI and complainant Kamaljit Singh, who claimed to be the husband of Kaur's daughter Harpreet, filed against the Patiala CBI court judgement acquitting Kaur of murder charge. The CBI had probed the matter on the directions of the high court after Kamaljit Singh had approached the court following Harpreet's death in 2000. The other three accused were Dalwinder Kaur Dhesi, Paramjit Singh Raipur and Nishan Singh. After Bibi Jagir Kaur was convicted, she had to resign as minister in Akali-BJP government in 2012. PTI CHS VSD RCJ RT RCJRCJ