Akhara Parishad renews demand for Ram temple

Haridwar, Jun 15 (PTI) Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, a body of various sects of ascetics, Saturday asked the Centre to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also demanded expansion of the area allocated for the 2021 Kumbh Mela, construction of a ring road around the fair area besides grant of Rs 5 crore to each of the 13 akharas for building things of permanent nature in their chavanis in view of the Kumbh congregation. A resolution to this effect was passed by the attending akharas at a meeting of the Akhara Parishad headed by Mahanth Narendra Giri. The resolution will be handed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat when he returns from New Delhi on Sunday. The parishad also demanded the appointment of a nodal officer for Kumbh mela soon so that construction projects of permanent nature in the fair area can be completed expeditiously. Parishad general secretary Mahanth Hari Giri said the mela area should be freed of encroachments and expanded for the convenience of the devotees. PTI CORR ALM AAR