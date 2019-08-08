Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti wants saints to manage temples

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, an umbrella body of Hindu seers, on Thursday demanded that about four lakh temples administered by various state governments be brought under the control of saints, claiming donations collected at these temples are used for mosques and churches.Addressing a press conference here, Samiti's general secretary Jitendranand Saraswati said, "We are not against the governments administrating the temples. But that property is used for creating mosques and churches. It should not be done. It should be given back to saints for administration."Talking about Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh, Saraswati said Hindus have always stood for national causes. Amarnath Yatra was stopped, no one protested."Our religion cares for nation and its welfare," he said.He also said a meeting of the "most reverend" and holy saints will be held in the national capital where important decision on Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya will be taken and a resolution will also be passed praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution. PTI JTR JTR ABHABH