Akhilesh dissolves SP's Delhi unit

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday dissolved the party's Delhi unit.The move comes just days after he dissolved the SP's Uttar Pradesh unit, including the state executive, and district and youth wings, in an attempt to rejig the party after its Lok Sabha poll debacle. ."SP president Akhilesh Yadav has dissolved the party's Delhi unit with immediate effect," a statement issued by party chief general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said.The SP has no presence in the Delhi assembly and the Uttar Pradesh unit was dissolved on Friday.