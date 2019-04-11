Akhilesh welcomes ban on PM Modi biopic

Lucknow, Apr 10 (UP) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday welcomed the "ban" on NaMo TV and the release of a movie on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wondered how will the EC stop politicians from using the Army to seek votes as the poll panel was itself "using" them."We welcome EC ban on NaMo TV and movie. But how will the EC stop politicians from using the army to ask for votes, when they are using the army themselves? "Akhilesh said in a tweet.He also posted a picture in which the EC used a picture of armymen with quote "the powerful weapon is not only the gun we hold, it's also the button we press".But EC officials clarified Wednesday night that the poll panel's order stalling the release of the biopic on Modi, titled "PM Narendra Modi", has "no co-relation" with NaMo TV.They had maintained that the order on the film will impact the channel as well.In another tweet, Yadav termed EC spineless."BJP is weakening institutions which have to protect Constitution. On one hand backbone of EC has broken, on the other police has become mute spectator and watching crime happening," he said. PTI ABN ABHABH