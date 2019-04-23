scorecardresearch
Akhilesh Yadav alleges EVM malfunction across India

Lucknow, Apr 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Tuesday alleged that EVMs were "malfunctioning or voting for the BJP" across the country, terming it a criminal negligence."EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs Rs 50,000 crs.Should we believe DMs @ECISVEEP, or is something far more sinister afoot?" Yadav said in a tweet tagging the Election Commission.Polling in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls is underway in 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh. PTI ABN IJT

