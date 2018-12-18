Akhilesh Yadav criticises Kamal Nath's claim of UP, Bihar workers taking up jobs in MP

Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday criticised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's claim that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh deny employment to youth of his state.After taking oath of office on Monday, Nath also announced government incentives to industries which give 70 per cent of their jobs to the youths of his state and added that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh get employment in Madhya Pradesh at the cost of the local population.Yadav termed the suggestion "wrong"."We used to hear such things from Maharastra, where it is being said why NorthIndians come here, do business and take jobs. Similar voices came from Delhi. Now its from MP," Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the party headquarters here.Nath had indicated that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh take job opportunities from the youth of MP.When asked about farmers' loan waiver decision in MP, Yadav said, "A one line order has been passed for this. They have decided to waive off loans up to Rs 2lakhs. It is a good decision, but our party is of the opinion that entire loans of farmers should be waived off."On being asked about his absence at the oath-taking ceremony in MP, Yadav said, "I will not talk on this now."He said that in the days to come, the SP workers will reach out to villagers and inform them about the work done during his regime."The farmers, poor, youths, traders are a harried lot. The BJP has done injustice to them and did not fulfill its elections promises. Our workers will reach out to the people at village-level on cycle and apprise people about our achievements and expose the BJP," he said. PTI ABN DPBDPB