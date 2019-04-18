Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Azamgarh

Azamgarh (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat and exhorted the people of Purvanchal to remove the "dictatorial" BJP government in the state. The SP chief, accompanied by Bahujan Samaj Party national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra, arrived here this morning to a rousing reception by party workers who had gathered in large numbers. He later drove to the Collectorate to file his nomination papers as party supporters raised slogans outside.Coming out after filing his papers, the SP chief said Azamgarh is the 'karmabhoomi' of 'samajwadis' and exuded confidence that the people will continue to repose their faith in him by giving him blessings and support.Addressing an election meeting at the Baitholi by pass, Akhilesh Yadav said the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state is an alliance of 'mahaparivartan' and not 'mahamilawat' (adulterated) as termed by the BJP. "There are only three parties in our alliance whereas the BJP has an alliance with 38 parties... It is their alliance which is mahamilavati," he said. "I have come here to file nomination with the blessings of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and Mayawatiji (BSP president)... the BJP has done nothing other than betraying everyone including the 'shiksh mitras' and 'anganwadi' workers... the people of Purvanchanl will remove the dictatorial government," he said. Attacking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh slammed him for his alleged 'thok denge' comment and raised the recent incident of two elected BJP representatives coming to blows at a meeting in Sant Kabirnagar district leaving the party red-faced."This time round, the people will give a befitting reply to chowkidar (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thokidar (Adityanath)," he said.He also said that there is no difference between the Congress and the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav is seeking election from the seat won by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 2014 general elections and is pitted against Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua or Dinesh Lal Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Mulayam Singh Yadav had bagged Azamgarh along with the Mainpuri seat, which he had represented thrice earlier in 1996, 2004 and 2009. He later chose to retain Azamgarh.Polling in Azamgarh is slated for the sixth phase on May 12. PTI COR SAB RHL