Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati to hold joint presser Saturday

Lucknow, Jan 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati will address a joint press meet here Saturday amid talks of seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls. This was announced Friday by SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary and Bahujan Samaj Party national general secretary SC Misra. The top leadership of both the parties met in New Delhi recently to discuss broad parameters of an alliance to take on the BJP unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections. PTI ABN SMI AAR