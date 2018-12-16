Akon to launch streaming app, featuring classics like 'A Star Is Born'

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (PTI) Akon is set to enter the digital space with a streaming application that will feature Hollywood classic films such as "A Star Is Born".The retired singer-rapper is joining hands with Samsung to launch the Cinemoi Channel app, a subscription-based video streaming app available 24 hours a day."We're always looking for new ways to engage our customers. With the Cinmoi Channel app, we're responding to consumer demand, helping deliver content through a new experience that makes finding entertainment easy for our customers," Akon said in a statement.The app will also have space for modern-day films such as "Wreckers", specials including "The Jonathan Ross Show" and more.Cinemoi Channel will reach over 39 million smart TVs and 95 million smartphones worldwide. PTI RDSRDS