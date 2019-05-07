AKS Clinic Awarded Best Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year, North India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURUGRAM, India, May 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --AKS Clinic, one of the best hair transplant clinics in Gurgaon, won the award title 'Best Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year (2019), North India' at World Signature Awards 2019 for its huge contribution in the medical industry. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883157/AKS_Clinic.jpg)AKS Clinic is an advanced Hair Transplant & Skin Clinic in Gurgaon equipped with modern techniques and offering 'state-of-art' hair transplant and various laser treatments. AKS Clinic had been nominated by World Signature Awards 2019, which was held on 18th January 2019 in Goa at Hotel Holiday Inn Resort. This award function was organized by APS Research Media Agency, and Bollywood celebrity Govinda was invited as the Chief Guest. Dr. Akhilendra Singh and Dr. Khushboo Singh received the award title 'Best Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year (2019), North India' on behalf of the AKS Clinic. This award symbolizes the quality and success of the Health Industry.AKS Clinic is successfully run by Dr. Akhilendra Singh (Consultant Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon) and Dr. Khushboo Singh (Aesthetic Consultant). Having wide knowledge in dermatology, venereology, dermatosurgery, laser and cosmetology, this clinic provides multiple solutions to their patients such as skin, hair, dental and various laser treatments.Dr. Akhilendra Singh added, "AKS Clinic has reached a milestone of success in the medical health industry due to our qualified doctors, lifetime experience and supportive team. This award is the joint effort of AKS team. It is our immense pleasure to treat people carefully and successfully. In fact, we have done hair transplant and hair treatment for many Bollywood actors like comedy star Mr. Sunil Pal, Jr Dev Anand - Mr. Kishore Bhanushali, Veteran actor Mr. Sanjay Swaraj and Mr. Govind Pandey to name a few and renowned personalities from politics, sports as well." "I express my gratitude towards World Signature Awards 2019 on receiving this prestigious award. I am very much thankful to everyone in my team and award organizers. It's been more than half decade running AKS Clinic successfully and striving hard for the better quality in hair transplant, cosmetology and dermatology through continuous efforts," says Dr. Khushboo Singh. Dr. Akhilendra Singh is an experienced celebrity hair Transplant Surgeon in Gurgaon who visits across India and worldwide to deliver promising hair transplant lectures; he believes in sharing and learning. He delivers various lectures worldwide on hair transplant surgeries and attends webinars. Recently, he has given a lecture at Los Angeles, USA on the topic 'Challenging Cases in Hair Transplant'. About AKS Clinic AKS Clinic is an established Hair Transplant, Skin and Laser Clinic in Gurgaon offering multiple hair and skin solutions such as hair transplant, acne, scars, melasma, PRP for hair loss, lasers through latest available techniques. In simple words, AKS Clinic is one-stop solution for all hair and skin problems. AKS clinic aims to provide world-class hair and skin treatment services at an affordable cost in India.Website: https://www.directhairtransplant.in/Source: AKS Clinic PWRPWR