Akshay-Kareena's 'Good News' to release in December

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that his upcoming film with Kareena Kapoor Khan will hit the theatres on December 27. The film, produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, was earlier scheduled to release in September. Akshay announced the new release date on Twitter."Good News for a good start to the new year! See you on 27th December," he wrote. Directed by Raj Mehta, the dramedy also features Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. PTI SHDSHD