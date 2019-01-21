Akshay-Kareena's 'Good News' to release in September

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer "Good News" will hit the theatres on September 6. The film, produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, was earlier scheduled to release on July 19.Akshay announced the new release date on Twitter on Monday. "Good News due on 6th September, 2019," he tweeted. Directed by Raj Mehta, the dramedy also features Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. PTI SHDSHD