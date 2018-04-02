Akshay Kumar becomes brand ambassador of realty firm Lodha

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Leading real estate firm Lodha group today roped in Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador to promote various projects.

Mumbai-based Lodha Group has released a global advertising campaign featuring the movie superstar.

Akshay has been made the firms corporate brand ambassador for a period of three years.

On his alliance with the company, the actor said, "It gives me great pleasure to partner with Lodha Group, which is changing the way people are living in India today. The brand has worked relentlessly since the last 3 decades to bring luxury and highest quality of services, irrespective of the price."

Lodha group has projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and London.

Its group MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha said: "His (Akshay) values of trustworthiness and the passion for fulfilling dreams are an extension of our core vision of building a better life, which makes this partnership a substantial one."

Lodha Group has clocked new sales of Rs 6,966 crore in FY 2016-17, and Rs 5,482 crore for nine months ending December 31, 2017 in India. It completed 5,677 homes in FY 2016-17 and 7,438 homes in nine months ending December 31, 2017.

As of December 31, 2017, Lodha Group had 37 ongoing projects across London, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. Lodha Group also has large land reserves of about 4,450 acres for future development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. PTI MJH MKJ MKJ