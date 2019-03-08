Akshay Kumar flags off run to create awareness around menstruation

Lucknow, Mar 8 (PTI) On International Women's Day, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar flagged off 'Run4Niine' marathon here, a campaign aimed at putting an end to taboos around menstruation.The 51-year-old actor, who brought the hush-hush talk on menstrual hygiene to open discourse through his film "Padman", flagged off the run, which will be held in over 500 cities across over 20 states, according to a press release by the organisers.The actor said he was excited to be partnering with the organisers to encourage "an open and unashamed discussion on menstruation" with the fellow citizens, pad heroes, change makers and the path-breakers."Each one of us that takes part in Run4Niine helps to create an unstoppable force that will beat the stigma around periods," Kumar said."The International Women's Day is a significant day for women and girls across the world, a day when women are not only celebrated for their achievements and contributions in all sectors of life but a cold reminder of inequalities that exist in our society," he added.Akshay said the International Women's Day serves as a fitting occasion for everyone to come together and tackle menstrual taboos.The run is an initiative by Niine Sanitary Napkins, the made-in-India affordable-yet-premium sanitary napkins brand. PTI SMI RB BKBK