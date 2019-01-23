Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan start filming 'Good News'

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Akshay Kumar revealed that he and Kareena Kapoor Khan started shooting for their upcoming project "Good News" on Wednesday.The duo have featured in films like "Ajnabee", "Aitraaz", "Bewafa", "Dosti: Friends Forever", "Tashan" and "Kambakkht Ishq".In a hat-tip to the ongoing #10YearChallenge, Akshay made the announcement on Twitter sharing a still from 2009's "Kambhakkt Ishq" and a shot from the sets of "Good News"."2009 to 2019, the #GoodNews is that not much has changed, or so we hope... First day of shoot it is, do send in your best wishes #10YearChallenge #KareenaKapoorKhan," the actor wrote.Kareena also had a cameo in Akshay's "Gabbar is Back", which released in 2015.The film, produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, also features Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani."Good News" is set to be released on September 6 and will face off with Anurag Basu's currently untitled dark comic anthology at the box office. PTI RDSRDS