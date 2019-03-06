Akshay Kumar to flag off run to promote menstrual hygiene

Lucknow, Mar 6 (PTI) Actor Akshay Kumar, who brought the hush-hush talk on menstrual hygiene to open discourse through his film 'Padman' will on International Women Day Friday flag off a nation-wide run to "beat the stigma around periods".The run will be held in over 500 cities across over 20states to end taboos around menstruation, a press release by the organisers said here.A large number of participants have already registeredfor 'Run4Niine' Lucknow to participate in running, walking,jogging and even wheeling in the city to help beat the stigma associated with menstruation, the organisers said.Akshay Kumar said he was excited to be partnering with the event organisers to encourage "an open and unashamed discussion on menstruation" with the fellow citizens, pad heroes, change makers and the path-breakers. "Each one of us that takes part in Run4Niine helps to create an unstoppable force that will beat the stigma around periods," Kumar was quoted in the release. "The International Women's Day is a significant dayfor women and girls across the world, a day when women are not only celebrated for their achievements and contributions in all sectors of life but a cold reminder of inequalities that exist in our society..," he said. These inequalities have kept girls and women back for centuries, said the popular Bollywood actor in the release. The International Women's Day serves as a fitting day for everyone to come together to tackle menstrual taboos, he added. PTI SMI RAXRAX