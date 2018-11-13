Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' to release on Independence Day next year

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Akshay Kumar's next "Mission Mangal", which is being touted as India's first space film, will hit the theatres on August 15 next year. Akshay announced the release date on Twitter. "A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters. @foxstarhindi," he wrote. Akshay is also producing the film via his banner Cape Of Good Films. The film will be made in collaboration with "PadMan" director R Balki and will be directed by Jagan Shakti.The shoot for the film, which also stars Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi, begins this month. PTI SHD