Akshita Gandhi to Showcase Art at Prestigious Middle East Venues; The Global Art Awards and Grand Prix Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI, November 1, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Akshita Gandhi, artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur has been invited to showcase her work at two very prestigious platforms in the UAE - the Global Art Awards and the Grand Prix at Abu Dhabi.The artist has been selected as a finalist for the eminent; Best Global Artist of the Year; award in the mixed media category, for the Global Art Awards. This important event on Dubai's art calendar will be held at the elegant Palm Jumeirah Hotel, an event attended by internationally acclaimed artists, critics, and media with the royal family as Guests of Honour. Akshita's work, Painfully Concealed Silence, is an artistic representation of the chaos within, will be exhibited as part of the 20 artworks selected from several hundred submissions from around the world.The awards are created to honour and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of artists, galleries, and art professionals worldwide. Amongst the judging panel for the prestigious accolades are art moguls, business leaders and industry experts such as Mr. Sina Fattahi, Executive Board Member of Royal Front; acknowledged art collector Dr. Farzam Kamalabadi, President & Chairman of the Board, Future Trends Group and many more.Further charming the UAE with her art, Akshita Gandhi has been invited to showcase her painting at the splendid Viceroy Yas, Abu Dhabi from 23rd to 25th November, as part of an art showcase around the Grand Prix, and event that will be attended by global media, celebrities and many more. Her painting The Enchanted Realm of Roald Dahl at the exhibit is a photograph of the mundane and our everyday lives. The strokes of neon, metallic gold and silver represent enchantment; for the viewer to slip into another realm and hope that the blurred line between reality and fantasy inspires the viewer to believe in magic again. The exclusive art exhibition hosted by The Rich List Group will take place during the Formula 1 weekend. The exhibit gives F1 aficionados and Rich List members the opportunity to invest into a selection of great art while giving art collectors a spectacular one-of-a-kind platform to make unique connections, and opportunities to add curated art to their collections.The young artist, Akshita Gandhi, who studied in Dubai, says, "I have spent a great amount of time in the UAE, and am delighted that my art gives me the opportunity to visit again. I am very honoured to be amongst an elite list of talent at the prestigious Global Art Awards and to showcase my work to connoisseurs of art at the Grand Prix exhibit. Being a part of these exhibits is an encouraging validation that my art transcends cultures and holds appeal across borders."A firm believer in giving back to society, Akshita founded the Dua Foundation, a social enterprise that aims to empower vulnerable members of the society by providing them a platform, which will enable them to gain financial independence via their art and craft skills. Proceeds from her sales go towards the work of the foundation.About Akshita Gandhi:Akshita Gandhi is an artist, a young business leader, and a philanthropist. She believes her art inherently complements her work as a Director on the Board of the SKIL Group with independent responsibilities to deliver projects and profitability in business. A firm believer in giving back to society, she recently founded the Dua Foundation, a social enterprise that aims to empower vulnerable members of the society by providing them a platform, which will enable them to gain financial independence via their art and craft skills.