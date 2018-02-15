AkzoNobel unveils Rs 65 cr powder coatings facility in Thane

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Global paints and coatings firm AkzoNobel today said it has inaugurated a Rs 65-crore powder coatings facility in Thane, Mumbai, to strengthen its manufacturing footprint in India.

This is the sixth facility which will provide better access to northern and western markets in India, the company statement said.

"India continues to be a high-growth market for AkzoNobel and the launch of the new powder coatings facility will only further strengthen our manufacturing footprint in the country," AkzoNobel NV CEO Thierry Vanlancker said.

The new facility will complement AkzoNobels existing plant in Bangalore, adding new product lines in bonded metallic powder and pipe and re-bar coatings.

AkzoNobel India Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy said: "The new facility plays a critical role in AkzoNobel Indias expansion plans and provides a boost to our access to the markets located in northern and western parts of India." PTI PRJ ANS