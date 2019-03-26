scorecardresearch
Alanis Morissette expecting third child

Los Angeles, Mar 26 (PTI) Singer Alanis Morissette and her husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway are set to welcome their third child together.The 44-year-old singer, who is currently working on new music, shared the news on Instagram Monday, along side a black-and-white picture of herself from the side."So much newness...." she captioned the photo.Morissette and Treadway, who tied the knot in May 2010, are already parents to a son and daughter.They welcomed Ever Imre on Christmas Day 2010, while his little sister Onyx Solace was born in June 2016. PTI SHDSHD

