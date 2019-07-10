Alcatel Grabs Second Spot in Large Screen Tablets in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaAlcatel, Indias leading tablet maker continues to impress - the company has just announced it recorded the second highest shipment of large screen 10 tablet to India (FY 2018) (Source International Data Corporation). Alcatel tablets are available on Flipkart. Alcatel has once again managed to capitalise massively on the customers who seek value for money but do not wish to compromise on quality. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bharadwaj Pudipeddi, Regional Director, India, TCT Mobile International Limited. We are extremely thankful to all our Alcatel Fans for their amazing support, and we will continue to work hard and offer great products that offer a great experience. Talking about companys association with Flipkart he further added, We are honoured to be in association with one of Indias largest online retailers, Flipkart. Flipkart has always supported us in all our endeavours and has made our products accessible and successful in India through its wide distribution networks. Flipkart is the backbone in our successful journey in India. Apart from selling devices, the association with Flipkart also focuses on new product development, knowledge sharing, marketing and distribution of large-screen devices. Talking about the association with Alcatel tablets Mr. Adarsh Menon, Vice President - Electronics, Private Labels & Furniture at Flipkart added, Alcatel tablets are popular among Flipkart customers and the past year has witnessed good sales for the brand. Their innovative products combined with our wide reach across the country makes ours an ideal partnership. We look forward to increasing the portfolio of Alcatel products on Flipkart, while ensuring we bring the best offering to our customers." The company is soon going to launch its new range of Alcatel 3T tablets with new and advanced features like inbuilt Google assistant to offer enhanced an experience. About Alcatel Tablets Alcatel was established in 2004 as a joint venture between Alcatel-Lucent of France and TCL Communication of China. The company is the manufacturer of the One Touch mobile and tablet series. Alcatel OneTouch is an international mobile technology brand which designs, develops, and markets globally a growing range of mobile and internet devices. The company is known for its OneTouch range of Android smartphones. PWRPWR