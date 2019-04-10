Alcon sees India as key growth engine for business

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Global eye care major Alcon Wednesday said it considers India as a key growth market for its business.Alcon, which made its debut as an independent publicly listed firm on Tuesday after completing separation from global pharma major Novartis, has presence in 74 countries across the world."We see India as key growth engine for our business, and we will continue to focus on creating a sustainable, nimble and brilliant business through focused and growth-oriented surgical, vision care and dry eye portfolios," Alcon, General Manager India and South East Asia Cluster Sunil Vasanth said in a statement.With completion of the spin-off, Alcon will become the largest eye care devices company in the world, he added."We stand by our commitment of over two decades in India, to help Indian patients see brilliantly," Vasanth said.As an independent company, Alcon will have more focus and flexibility in pursuing its own growth strategy driven by rapid iterative innovation, Alcon said in the statement."The company will have a distinct investment identity with a more efficient capital structure that will allow it to expand markets, enter promising adjacencies and introduce new business models," it added. PTI AKT BAL