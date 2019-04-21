Alden Ehrenreich was almost cast as Dan on 'Gossip Girl'

Los Angeles, Apr 21 (PTI) "Han Solo" star Alden Ehrenreich was the first choice for the role of Dan in popular series "Gossip Girl". Penn Badgley played the role in the show, starring opposite, Blake Lively, but casting director David Rapaport said he "desperately" wanted Ehrenreich on board. "Before Penn was involved, I desperately wanted Alden Ehrenreich to play Dan," Rapaport told Entertainment Weekly.According to the the publication, producers felt Ehrenreich was too short to play love interest to Lively.Badgley played Dan for six seasons. PTI SHDSHD