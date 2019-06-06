Alec Baldwin to feature in next Comedy Central Roast

Los Angeles, Jun 6 (PTI) Comedy Central has announced that actor Alec Baldwin will be the next celebrity to get the roast treatment.The Baldwin roast will be recorded in New York this summer and air on a date to be announced, according to Comedy Central. "Getting roasted will be the greatest honour of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting SNL seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese," Baldwin said in a statement.The 61-year-old actor joins Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump, among others, who had also received the Comedy Central roast treatment.The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will be executive produced by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions. PTI RB RB