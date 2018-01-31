Alembic Pharma Q3 net profit rises 52% to Rs 131 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals today reported a 52.32 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 131 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 86 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income of the company also rose to Rs 840.34 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 777.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

"The Indian branded business recovered, showing good growth. The US generics business continues to do well as we pick up market share leading to higher volumes," Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said.

Aleor, the companys joint venture with Orbicular for dermatology products, filed its first abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), he added.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 2.05 per cent to Rs 568.45 on BSE. PTI AKT ANS BAL