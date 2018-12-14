Alembic Pharma raises Rs 350 crore via NCDs

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals Friday said it has raised Rs 350 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. "The NCD committee of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd...has allotted 1,500, 9 per cent rated unsecured listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)... aggregating to Rs 150 crore under tranche I," Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing. The company said it has also allotted 2,000, 9 per cent rated unsecured listed redeemable NCDs...aggregating to Rs 200 crore. Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.42 per cent lower at Rs 615 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK DRR
